Two men in 20s arrested after serious Lowestoft assault

Two men in their 20s from Lowestoft have been arrested following a serious assault in the town.

A man was unloading a van with another male when they were approached by two men between 8.45am and 8.55am in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft, on Wednesday.

One of the men is alleged to have punched the victim several times in the face, causing him to fall into the van he was unloading.

The victim later attended James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, having sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

The assault is believed to have followed a verbal altercation between the victim and a man in the town's High Street earlier that morning.

In the early hours of Thursday, police arrested two men in connection with the incident.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference 37/30268/22 via: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.