News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Two arrested after fake cigarettes, vapes and money found in shops

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:51 PM September 27, 2022
Updated: 2:08 PM September 27, 2022
Some of the items which were seized by police from the shops in Lowestoft

Some of the items which were seized by police from the shops in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

Two men have been arrested after counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and money were found in three shops.

The men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering after officers found the items in targeted shops in Lowestoft.

A bag of fake items which were seized in Lowestoft

A bag of fake items which were seized in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

It took place on Tuesday morning, September 27, as part of a joint operation involving police, HMRC, the Department of Work and Pensions, immigration officials and Trading Standards.

Thousands of items of fake currency were seized in Lowestoft

Thousands of items of fake currency were seized in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

An officer said one man in a shop told him “no honestly mate I’ve only got this one packet”, before police found thousands more items of fake currency behind a washing machine.

Items which were seized by police in Lowestoft

Items which were seized by police in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

At another location police found items hidden in a secret compartment in the ceiling.

A secret compartment in the ceiling of one shop in which fake items were found

A secret compartment in the ceiling of one shop in which fake items were found - Credit: Lowestoft police

The two arrested have been taken in to custody, while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference numbers 37/61851/22 and 37/61861/22.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Pakefield beach is a dellightfully wild, rural fringe of Lowestoft. Photo: Lindsay Want

Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_wellwellwell_lowestoft_sep22

New bistro opening in Lowestoft already has plans for expansion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The New Taco Bell restaurant in Lowestoft town centre opens on September 21.

Food and Drink

'Say Hola!' New Taco Bell restaurant opening in coastal town

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Corton Road in Lowestoft where the incident happened

Suffolk Live News

'Ravers' arrested after vehicle carrying 'large' bag of cocaine stopped

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon