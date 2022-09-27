Two arrested after fake cigarettes, vapes and money found in shops

Some of the items which were seized by police from the shops in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

Two men have been arrested after counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and money were found in three shops.

The men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering after officers found the items in targeted shops in Lowestoft.

It took place on Tuesday morning, September 27, as part of a joint operation involving police, HMRC, the Department of Work and Pensions, immigration officials and Trading Standards.

An officer said one man in a shop told him “no honestly mate I’ve only got this one packet”, before police found thousands more items of fake currency behind a washing machine.

At another location police found items hidden in a secret compartment in the ceiling.

The two arrested have been taken in to custody, while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference numbers 37/61851/22 and 37/61861/22.