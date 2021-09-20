News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Two men bailed in connection with firearm offences

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:10 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 4:19 PM September 20, 2021
Two men have been bailed in connection with firearm offences in Lowestoft. 

Two men who were arrested in connection with firearm offences in Lowestoft this weekend have been bailed. 

Armed police officers and other units were called to the London Road South area from around 10:40am on Saturday September 18. 

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 1.45pm on suspicion of firearm offences. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Shortly afterwards London Road South was reopened, however officers remained on the scene while looking for a second suspect. 

At 2.50pm, a 37-year-old man handed himself in to police at Lowestoft police station and was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. He has also been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Both males have now been released on police bail until Sunday October 25. 

No one was injured and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. 

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime number 37/51867/21.

Or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or call 101.

