Two men in their 20s charged after cannabis farm found
- Credit: IAN BURT
Two men have been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered at a property in Lowestoft.
Suffolk Police were alerted by members of the public and officers were directed to a building off Horn Hill on Wednesday, April 20.
While at the property, they discovered a large cannabis farm with over 500 cannabis plants inside.
Two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.
They were subsequently charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.
Azgan Gashi, aged 20, of no fixed abode, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 22.
24-year-old Klisman Toci, of no fixed abode, was also charged with criminal damage to a car and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 23.
Most Read
- 1 Man snuck into home and sexually assaulted schoolgirl
- 2 Bridge closures to affect rail travel in and around Lowestoft
- 3 New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants
- 4 'Incredibly proud': Joy for Academy at latest Ofsted rating
- 5 Man abused and spat at by three youths in Lowestoft
- 6 Road set to be temporarily closed for 'urgent' repairs
- 7 'Large amount of cash' stolen from Lowestoft animal park
- 8 Two bedroom terraced house which 'requires modernisation' up for auction
- 9 Lowestoft firefighter bids to conquer the world in international competition
- 10 Play equipment melted in Suffolk play park arson
Both men were remanded in custody pending appearances at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23 respectively.
Enquiries into the cannabis factory continue and anyone with any information regarding it or who has seen any suspicious activity should contact police, quoting crime number 23570/22.