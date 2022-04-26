Two men in their 20s charged after cannabis farm found

Two men have been charged after a cannabis farm was found in Lowestoft. - Credit: IAN BURT

Two men have been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered at a property in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police were alerted by members of the public and officers were directed to a building off Horn Hill on Wednesday, April 20.

While at the property, they discovered a large cannabis farm with over 500 cannabis plants inside.

Two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

They were subsequently charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Azgan Gashi, aged 20, of no fixed abode, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 22.

24-year-old Klisman Toci, of no fixed abode, was also charged with criminal damage to a car and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 23.

Both men were remanded in custody pending appearances at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23 respectively.

Enquiries into the cannabis factory continue and anyone with any information regarding it or who has seen any suspicious activity should contact police, quoting crime number 23570/22.