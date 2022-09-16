News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Mobility scooters stolen from communal driveway

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:28 PM September 16, 2022
Two mobility scooters were stolen from a communal driveway in Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft.

Thieves stole two mobility scooters from a communal driveway in a coastal town.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft.

Officers said that two mobility scooters were stolen in Kirkley, Lowestoft within the space of 45 minutes earlier this week.

A police spokesman said: "A red and black Apex mobility scooter and a black and chrome mobility scooter were both stolen from a communal driveway in Kirkley Cliff sometime between 1.50pm and 2.35pm on Wednesday, September 14.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the two mobility scooters being taken or if you have any information about these thefts, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference numbers 37/59553/22 and 37/59580/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

