Motorbikes stolen during thefts in Lowestoft

Published: 12:09 PM September 14, 2021

Two motorbikes were stolen during overnight and early morning thefts in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the thefts of two motorbikes in Lowestoft over the weekend.

A grey Yamaha YZF R125 motorbike, registration SV16 ZKA, was stolen from Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft at sometime between 10.40pm on Friday, September 10 and 1.30am on Saturday, September 11.

A second motorbike was stolen from Aspinall Close, Lowestoft at sometime between 2am and 6am on Saturday, September 11.

A police spokesman said: "The red Yamaha YZF 600R motorbike was later found abandoned in Rosedale Park.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about these thefts, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/50266/21 and 37/50269/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.