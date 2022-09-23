Window smashed and purses stolen during theft from car

Thieves stole two purses after a car window was smashed in an early morning break-in.

Police are seeking witnesses and information in connection with the theft from a car in Lowestoft.

Officers are reminding residents to remove belongings from their vehicles following the theft from a car early this morning (Friday).

A police spokesman said: "The car parked in Parade Road South had a window smashed sometime between 5.40am and 6.40am on Friday, September 23 and two purses were stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/61225/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.