Car tyres slashed as vehicle targeted overnight

Two tyres were slashed as a parked car was targeted.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after damage was caused overnight in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Two tyres were slashed on a car parked in St Peters Street, Lowestoft at sometime between 11pm on Thursday, August 18 and 6pm on Friday, August 19.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity during the times given or if you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/53520/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.