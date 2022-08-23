News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Car tyres slashed as vehicle targeted overnight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:22 AM August 23, 2022
A car parked on St Peters Street, Lowestoft was targeted.

A car parked on St Peters Street, Lowestoft was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Two tyres were slashed as a parked car was targeted.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after damage was caused overnight in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Two tyres were slashed on a car parked in St Peters Street, Lowestoft at sometime between 11pm on Thursday, August 18 and 6pm on Friday, August 19.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity during the times given or if you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/53520/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents of criminal damage in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man throws brick through living room window in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Emma McKay, owner of The Salty Crow in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

First look at the new fully vegan café 'booming in business'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A fluorescent police jacket with a police sticker on the back.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police hunt wanted man from Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Thieves broke into a rear garden and stole a hot tub overnight in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon