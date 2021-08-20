News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man's death 'unexplained' after body found in south Lowestoft property

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:04 PM August 20, 2021   
London Road South in Kirkley, South Lowestoft.

London Road South in Kirkley, South Lowestoft.

Investigations are under way after the body of a man was discovered inside a property in south Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday morning (August 20) after concerns were raised for a man's welfare.

After police gained entry to the property, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and investigations were launched.

The London Road South sign in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

The London Road South sign in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained at this stage.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 10.20am, with onlookers describing a "large police presence" throughout Friday morning and early afternoon.

A police cordon was set up at the scene, with Forensic Services vans, detectives and patrol cars spotted on London Road South.

Just one police car remained at the scene on London Road South on Friday teatime (August 20).

Just one police car remained at the scene on London Road South on Friday teatime (August 20).

On Friday teatime, just one police patrol car remained at the scene.

A police spokesman told this newspaper: "Police received a report today at about 10.20am from the ambulance service following a report of concern for the welfare of a man at a property on London Road South.

"Upon entry officers found a man deceased.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and at this stage the death is currently being treated as unexplained."

