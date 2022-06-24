Used needles left on school route in Lowestoft

A number of used needles have been found in an alleyway used to access three Lowestoft schools.

Between 20 and 30 needles were reported to police after they were found at about 6am on Friday in the town.

They were found in the alleyway between Reeve Street and Raglan Street.

The used needles were left littered on the ground with their droppers exposed in the alley, which is used by parents to take their children to the nearby Rainbow Day Nursery St Margaret's Primary Academy and Roman Hill Primary School.

Needles left in a Lowestoft alleyway. - Credit: Hayden Green

Following the reports, East Suffolk Council sent a waste disposal team to the site to remove the needles and tidy up the area.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "East Suffolk Council’s customer services team was alerted by a member of the public to the presence of discarded syringes in an alleyway in Lowestoft on Friday morning.

“Staff from our facilities and waste management services supplier, East Suffolk Norse, attended the location to safely remove the items, using appropriate personal protective equipment, and to tidy up the area.”