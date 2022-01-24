Road rage incident sees van driver run over by car

Edendale at the junction with Desmond Close in Oulton Broad where the man was knocked over. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been knocked to the ground by a car after he got out of his van following an argument between the two drivers.

The incident happened on Edendale in Oulton Broad, on Monday, January 17, between 8am and 9am, where the victim was hit by a white car and sustained minor injuries, before the motorist was blocked by another vehicle and reversed, driving down Desmond Close and across a field.

After being hit, the van driver suffered discomfort to his knee and hip, with police are treating the incident as assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The driver of the white car is described as a white male, aged between 40 and 50, with cropped hair and rectangular glasses.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/3580/22.