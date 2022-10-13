News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Van stolen during daylight raid

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:23 PM October 13, 2022
Spruce Court in Lowestoft.

Spruce Court in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A silver van was stolen from outside a property in Lowestoft in a daylight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the van was stolen from outside a property on Spruce Court in the town.

A police spokesman said: "The silver Ford Transit van, registration WG08EFH, was stolen sometime on Monday, October 10 between 10am and 6.20pm.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the van being taken, or know where it is now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/65253/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

