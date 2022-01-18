Vehicle parked outside Lowestoft home targeted by vandals

The windscreen of a vehicle parked on Spashett Road in Lowestoft was damaged. - Credit: Google Images

Vandals damaged the windscreen of a vehicle that was parked outside a Lowestoft home.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information as the windscreen was targeted and the vehicle was damaged while parked on Spashett Road in the town.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 4pm on Friday, January 14 and 1pm on Sunday, January 16 an unknown person has damaged the windscreen of a Renault vehicle parked outside a home.

"No entry was gained.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/3132/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.