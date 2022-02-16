Car stolen after burglars take cash and keys from outbuilding

An outbuilding was burgled on Hulver Road in Henstead, near Kessingland. - Credit: Google Images

A grey Nissan Navara was stolen after burglars raided an outbuilding at a village home.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after an outbuilding was burgled on Hulver Road in Henstead, near Kessingland in Lowestoft in an overnight raid.

A police spokesman said: "Access was gained to an outbuilding at sometime between 7pm on Monday, February 14 and 8.15am on Tuesday, February 15.

"A search was made and cash and car keys were stolen.

"The keys were used to steal a grey Nissan Navara registration YB60JFA from the location.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this crime or know where the vehicle is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/9648/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.