Burglars steal Voodoo road bike during garage break-in

A man's Voodoo Nakisi road bike was stolen during a garage burglary in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage break-in in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has gained entry to a garage on Gainsborough Drive and stolen a man's orange and black Voodoo Nakisi road bike with large wheels."

The burglary happened at sometime between 6pm on Sunday, January 16 and 7.10pm on Tuesday, January 18.

"Can you help?" the police spokesman added.

"Do you know where the road bike is now?"

If you have any information about the burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/3659/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.