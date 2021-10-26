News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Vulnerable man abused by group of youths in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:17 AM October 26, 2021   
Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police are appealing for information after a vulnerable man was verbally abused outside Lowestoft Library. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A vulnerable man was verbally abused in Lowestoft on Monday evening.

The adult male was abused by a group of youths at around 5pm on October 25 outside Lowestoft Library in Clapham Road South.

Police are asking anyone with any information, dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/59937/21.

People can also submit information online at www.suffolk.police.uk.

