VW Golf seized and BMW driver warned over loud exhaust in Lowestoft
- Credit: Lowestoft Police
A VW Golf has been seized and a BMW driver has been warned over a loud exhaust as police in Lowestoft crack down on anti-social driving.
The drivers were stopped by police on Monday, July 4, at the town's Gateway Retail Park, which has seen a spate of anti-social driving leading to police patrols being stepped up in August last year.
Officers stopped the two cars after they were seen driving anti-socially in the area.
The driver of the silver Golf had previously been warned and issued with a section 59 warning about the vehicle but ignored police advice and the Golf was seized.
The driver of the silver BMW has given a section 59 warning about his exhaust.
It comes after five vehicles were dealt with by police in the area for a number of offences ranging from two people riding an e-scooter down the A47 at night with no lights to a Citroen Saxo being driven in an "anti-social manner".
Drivers have been meeting at the retail park, with those living and working in the area saying anti-social driving and excessive noise from screeching tyres, revving engines and noisy exhausts are causing concern in the community.