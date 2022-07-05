News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

VW Golf seized and BMW driver warned over loud exhaust in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:46 AM July 5, 2022
Updated: 12:55 PM July 5, 2022
The silver VW Golf (left) was seized by police and the silver BMW (right) was warned over its loud exhaust yesterday.

The silver VW Golf (left) was seized by police and the silver BMW (right) was warned over its loud exhaust yesterday. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A VW Golf has been seized and a BMW driver has been warned over a loud exhaust as police in Lowestoft crack down on anti-social driving.

The drivers were stopped by police on Monday, July 4, at the town's Gateway Retail Park, which has seen a spate of anti-social driving leading to police patrols being stepped up in August last year.

Officers stopped the two cars after they were seen driving anti-socially in the area.

The driver of the silver Golf had previously been warned and issued with a section 59 warning about the vehicle but ignored police advice and the Golf was seized.

The driver of the silver BMW has given a section 59 warning about his exhaust.

It comes after five vehicles were dealt with by police in the area for a number of offences ranging from two people riding an e-scooter down the A47 at night with no lights to a Citroen Saxo being driven in an "anti-social manner".

Drivers have been meeting at the retail park, with those living and working in the area saying anti-social driving and excessive noise from screeching tyres, revving engines and noisy exhausts are causing concern in the community.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
fish and chips claremont pier

Suffolk Live News

Lowestoft venue teams up with police to carry out drug tests on clubbers

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A car crashed into a barrier in a car park in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Car smashes through barrier after two-car crash in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The home is near to the A47 Yarmouth Road

Bid to demolish countryside home to build church

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon