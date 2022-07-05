VW Golf seized and BMW driver warned over loud exhaust in Lowestoft

The silver VW Golf (left) was seized by police and the silver BMW (right) was warned over its loud exhaust yesterday. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A VW Golf has been seized and a BMW driver has been warned over a loud exhaust as police in Lowestoft crack down on anti-social driving.

The drivers were stopped by police on Monday, July 4, at the town's Gateway Retail Park, which has seen a spate of anti-social driving leading to police patrols being stepped up in August last year.

Officers stopped the two cars after they were seen driving anti-socially in the area.

The driver of the silver Golf had previously been warned and issued with a section 59 warning about the vehicle but ignored police advice and the Golf was seized.

The driver of the silver BMW has given a section 59 warning about his exhaust.

It comes after five vehicles were dealt with by police in the area for a number of offences ranging from two people riding an e-scooter down the A47 at night with no lights to a Citroen Saxo being driven in an "anti-social manner".

Drivers have been meeting at the retail park, with those living and working in the area saying anti-social driving and excessive noise from screeching tyres, revving engines and noisy exhausts are causing concern in the community.