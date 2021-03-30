News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Thieves steal VW Jetta

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:13 PM March 30, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses after a white VW Jetta was stolen from Station Road in Lowestoft.

A car was stolen from outside a home during a raid in broad daylight.

Investigations into the theft of the vehicle are under way with information also being sought.

A police spokesman said: "The theft occurred on Monday, March 29 between 10.50am and 11.15am.

"The registration of the VW Jetta is AO64YZE.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the vehicle being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/15449/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Lowestoft News

