Thieves steal VW Jetta

Published: 1:13 PM March 30, 2021

Police are seeking witnesses after a white VW Jetta was stolen from Station Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A car was stolen from outside a home during a raid in broad daylight.

Police are seeking witnesses after a white VW Jetta was stolen from Station Road in Lowestoft.

Investigations into the theft of the vehicle are under way with information also being sought.

A police spokesman said: "The theft occurred on Monday, March 29 between 10.50am and 11.15am.

"The registration of the VW Jetta is AO64YZE.

You may also want to watch:

"Can you help?"

If you saw the vehicle being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/15449/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org