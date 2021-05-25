Warning to Lowestoft homeowners after walk-in burglary

Published: 3:22 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM May 25, 2021

Witnesses are sought after a man carried out an early morning search of a home on Clemence Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Householders are being urged to ensure that their doors and windows are closed and secure, even when they are at home, following a walk-in burglary.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after a man carried out an early morning search of a home on Clemence Street in Lowestoft.

It happened between 12.50am and 1.10am in the early hours of Monday, May 24.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown male has gained access to the home via a rear door.

"A tidy search has taken place, although nothing has been reported as stolen."

The offender is understood to have left the home via the front door.

If you saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Clemence Street during these times, call Suffolk Police East CID on 101, quoting crime reference 27092/21, or email PC Durrant.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.