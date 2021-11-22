Driver gave police four fake names after being pulled over

A driver arrested by police for drink driving tried to pull the wool over officers' eyes - by giving them four different names.

Police were called to Normanston Drive at about 9.30pm on November 16 to reports of a drunk driver.

The reported vehicle was stopped and the driver was made to do a breathalyser test.

Having recieved a call about a vehicle in the @LowestoftPolice area we stopped it this evening and arrested the driver for drink driving.



After providing us with 4 different names their fingerprints told us yet another name, someone who has been wanted since 2019



#1826 #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/Ax2MBlrsbV — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 17, 2021

When this came back positive, he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The driver gave police four false names before his fingerprints were scanned and his true identity became known.

When searched in the national police system, it was discovered that the driver was wanted since 2019 for two court matters in the north of the UK.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.