Driver gave police four fake names after being pulled over

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:49 AM November 22, 2021
Normanston Drive in Lowestoft

Normanston Drive in Lowestoft

A driver arrested by police for drink driving tried to pull the wool over officers' eyes - by giving them four different names.

Police were called to Normanston Drive at about 9.30pm on November 16 to reports of a drunk driver.

The reported vehicle was stopped and the driver was made to do a breathalyser test.

When this came back positive, he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The driver gave police four false names before his fingerprints were scanned and his true identity became known.

When searched in the national police system, it was discovered that the driver was wanted since 2019 for two court matters in the north of the UK.

