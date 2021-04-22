Men wanted on recall to prison arrested in Essex

Published: 7:15 PM April 22, 2021

Bobby Price (left) and Karl Taylor (right), who were both wanted for prison recall, have been arrested. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

Two men who were wanted on recall to prison have been arrested.

Last month, police issued an appeal for help with tracing two men who were wanted in Lowestoft.

Karl Taylor, 36, and Bob (or Bobby) Price, 18, were both wanted for prison recall in connection with burglary offences.

They were believed to have been together in the Lowestoft area.

A police spokesman said: "They were arrested in Essex and have been returned to the prison system."

"Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this matter."