Warning after mystery person allegedly steals part of Banksy work
A Banksy art dealer has issued a warning to the public after a mystery person emailed him alleging that he had "somehow acquired" part of a Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.
The seagull Banksy artwork appeared on the side of a privately-owned block of flats on Katwijk Way in August as part of Banksy's Great British Spraycation series.
As part of the artwork, polystyrene chips were placed in the skip below the seagull to make it look like the seagull was swooping down to eat the chips.
But today, fresh photos show many of the chips strewn across the grass.
In an email sent to Mr Brandler, seen by this newspaper, the mysterious person said: "Hi John, I know your an avid Banksy collector, I have somehow acquired two chips from this skip, they are part of the instillation and I am wondering if they are interest to you?
"I have full provenance. Regards."
Further emails go on to say: "They are currently in storage but easily accessible. I can deliver them in person if we come to close a deal.
"I’ve had offers in the 1.8k mark for one from a German collector but shipping costs for such size are ludicrous."
Reacting to the email, art dealer John Brandler said: "The person who emailed me has clearly managed to climb into the skip to steal some of the chips.
"This is a fenced off art work, how else would the person manage to 'somehow acquire' part of the artwork.
"It is clear the person is trying to sell them on and gain a profit."
Suffolk Police have also been approached for comment.
This is not the first Banksy piece in town to be hit by controversy.
Recently, the sandcastle piece was shipped off to be sold at auction in California, but the deal fell through after owners Gary and Nadine Schwartz of the former Lowestoft Electrical store on London Road North sold it to a UK buyer for £2million.
And in August, the cocktail rat was completely defaced by a vandal.