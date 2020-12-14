Weapons, cash and phones found in Mercedes car

Published: 12:09 PM December 14, 2020

Three men have been released under investigation by police after weapons, cash and phones were found in a Mercedes car.

Police identified a black Mercedes in the Claremont Pier area of Lowestoft, Suffolk at 1am on Sunday, December 13 and found weapons, cash and phones.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said: "Police have arrested three men following a vehicle stop in Lowestoft at the weekend.

"On Sunday 13 December at approximately 1am, officers had cause to stop a black Mercedes driving in the area of Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

"Following searches, police seized cash, phones and weapons.

"Two men aged in their 30s and a man aged in his 40s were detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The three men were taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning and have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."