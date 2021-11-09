News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

White van stolen from layby during weekend theft in Kessingland

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:30 PM November 9, 2021
white van stolen Kessingland

A white Ford Transit van that had been left in a layby was stolen from the back of a home on the High Street in Kessingland. - Credit: Google Images

A van that had been left parked in a layby over the weekend was stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a van in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

A white Ford Transit van, with the registration number YC10RXU, was stolen from the back of a home on the High Street in Kessingland.

A police spokesman said: "The van had been parked on a layby near the Working Men's Club.

"The theft occurred between 10am on Saturday, November 6 and 7am on Monday, November 8.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the van being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62830/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.





