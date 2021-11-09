White van stolen from layby during weekend theft in Kessingland
- Credit: Google Images
A van that had been left parked in a layby over the weekend was stolen.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a van in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.
A white Ford Transit van, with the registration number YC10RXU, was stolen from the back of a home on the High Street in Kessingland.
A police spokesman said: "The van had been parked on a layby near the Working Men's Club.
"The theft occurred between 10am on Saturday, November 6 and 7am on Monday, November 8.
You may also want to watch:
"Can you help?"
If you saw the van being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62830/21 via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
Most Read
- 1 New jobs could be created at site of empty factory unit in south Lowestoft
- 2 Police appeal for wanted Lowestoft man
- 3 Lowestoft man wanted for burglary and criminal damage arrested
- 4 Mountain bike stolen after garage at home in Oulton Broad is targeted
- 5 MP says post-Brexit deal is 'bad' for local fishermen
- 6 Labour leader plans Lowestoft and Yarmouth mini-break to woo voters
- 7 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after Lowestoft crash
- 9 Police hunt wanted man in Lowestoft
- 10 Man arrested for drug dealing near Lowestoft flats