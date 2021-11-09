White van stolen from layby during weekend theft in Kessingland

A white Ford Transit van that had been left in a layby was stolen from the back of a home on the High Street in Kessingland. - Credit: Google Images

A van that had been left parked in a layby over the weekend was stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a van in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

A white Ford Transit van, with the registration number YC10RXU, was stolen from the back of a home on the High Street in Kessingland.

A police spokesman said: "The van had been parked on a layby near the Working Men's Club.

"The theft occurred between 10am on Saturday, November 6 and 7am on Monday, November 8.

You may also want to watch:

"Can you help?"

If you saw the van being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62830/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.