White van stolen from village street in overnight theft
- Credit: Google Images
A white van was stolen during an overnight theft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the van in Lound.
A white Ford Transit van, registration number BD63 WNR, was stolen from Jay Lane in Lound - a small village on the Suffolk and Norfolk border.
Thieves struck at sometime between 10pm on Friday, October 28 and 5.30am on Saturday, October 29.
A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"
If you saw the van being taken or if you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/69441/22 via 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.