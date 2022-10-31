News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

White van stolen from village street in overnight theft

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:33 PM October 31, 2022
A white van was stolen from Jay Lane in Lound

A white van was stolen from Jay Lane in Lound. - Credit: Google Images

A white van was stolen during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the van in Lound.

A white Ford Transit van, registration number BD63 WNR, was stolen from Jay Lane in Lound - a small village on the Suffolk and Norfolk border. 

Thieves struck at sometime between 10pm on Friday, October 28 and 5.30am on Saturday, October 29.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"

If you saw the van being taken or if you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/69441/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News

