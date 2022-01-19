White van stolen from outside home in Lowestoft
Published: 12:11 PM January 19, 2022
- Credit: Google Images
A white van was stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft during a late afternoon raid.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a van in Lowestoft.
A white Ford Transit van, registration number HY68BHN, was stolen from outside the property on Tonning Street in Lowestoft.
Police said the theft of the van happened between 4pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 18.
A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"
Anyone with information about this theft should contact contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference number 37/3628/22 on 101
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
