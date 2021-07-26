News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Vandals rip off car wing mirrors in Lowestoft street

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:32 PM July 26, 2021   
The car parked in Southfield Gardens, Lowestoft was damaged overnight.

The car parked in Southfield Gardens, Lowestoft was damaged at sometime between 8.30pm on Thursday, July 22 and 6am on Friday, July 23. - Credit: Google Images

A car parked on a street in Lowestoft was damaged overnight after vandals ripped off its wing mirrors.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the car had both wing mirrors broken off in Lowestoft.

The car parked in Southfield Gardens, Lowestoft, was damaged at sometime between 8.30pm on Thursday, July 22 and 6am on Friday, July 23.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?

"If you saw who caused the damage or have any information that may help, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/40224/21 via 101."

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.


Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom have relocated to the historic High Street in Lowestoft.

Seafood restaurant and bar set to transform historic Lowestoft pub

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to former Lowestoft College lecturer Abraham Kwasi Kyereme - known as Joe to all who knew him.

Tributes paid to 'intelligent, humble, quiet and caring' family man

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The crashed car on Victoria Road.

Man jailed for ramming police cars and smashing into level crossing

Jane Hunt

person
150 Year 11 students attended Pakefield High School’s prom

Gallery

Lowestoft-area high school honours Year 11 students with glitzy prom

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon