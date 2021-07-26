Vandals rip off car wing mirrors in Lowestoft street

Published: 4:32 PM July 26, 2021

A car parked on a street in Lowestoft was damaged overnight after vandals ripped off its wing mirrors.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the car had both wing mirrors broken off in Lowestoft.

The car parked in Southfield Gardens, Lowestoft, was damaged at sometime between 8.30pm on Thursday, July 22 and 6am on Friday, July 23.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?

"If you saw who caused the damage or have any information that may help, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/40224/21 via 101."

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



