Woman accused of exposing herself to boy outside Lowestoft park

A middle-aged woman has been accused of exposing herself to a boy riding a bike outside a Lowestoft park.

Police have issued an appeal for information after the incident which took place outside the entrance of Belle Vue Park at about 12pm on Saturday, June 18.

The woman was reported to have pull down her jeans and underwear in front of the boy as he cycled past the entrance of the park.

The woman is white, in her 50s, with blonde shoulder-length hair and about 5ft 9in tall.

She is thought to have been wearing a black and white leopard print blouse, black jeans and high heels while carrying a pink holdall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact Suffolk Police and quote crime reference 37/39180/22.