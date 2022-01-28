Woman, 19, arrested as hunt for biker continues after serious crash

People using the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A teenager has been arrested by police as investigations continue in connection with a serious crash on a popular path.

A woman cyclist in her 70s was seriously injured in a crash with a motorbike on the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft more than four months ago.

Officers responded just after 5.10pm on September 7 following a crash between a motorbike and two bicycles on the path that runs between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road and forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park.

It led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

She has since been released from hospital.

Police said the motorcyclist stopped "very briefly" after the collision, but "rode off before the emergency services arrived and failed to leave any details."

With the hunt for the biker continuing, a police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old woman was arrested on January 12 for perverting the course of justice and released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Call the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting crime reference number 37/50627/21, on 101.