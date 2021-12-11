Woman assaulted while walking through Lowestoft

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was assaulted while walking through Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 20s was assaulted while walking through Lowestoft in the early hours of this morning.

Between 1.30am and 1.45am on Saturday, December 11, the woman was approached by a man while walking in Royal Thoroughfare.

The man assaulted her in an area near some large bins.

The victim then ran off in the direction of Royal Plain.

A police scene is in place while enquiries into the assault continue.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the Royal Thoroughfare, or any motorists that passed through at the relevant time and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowestoft Police by calling 101 and quoting reference: 37/69902/21.

