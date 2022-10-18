Woman 'grabbed' by man in train station car park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man assaulted a woman in the town's train station car park - Credit: Google

A woman was grabbed and pulled by her arm after arguing with a man on a train heading from Norwich to Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man assaulted a woman as they arrived at the station car park, in Denmark Road, on Saturday, October 15.

It is believed that they had previously argued on the train which was travelling from Norwich.

Officers also believe that female members of the public intervened and told the man to calm down.

There was a further altercation between the suspect and potential witnesses as they walked down Raglan Street from the station after the assault at about 8pm.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation and assault is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/66217/22.

Alternatively, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



