Woman left with bruises to her face after 'unprovoked' Lowestoft assault

A woman in her 50s was left with bruises and swelling to her face after she was assaulted while walking along Katwijk Way in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A woman in her 50s was left with bruises and swelling to her face after she was attacked while walking alone along a road in Lowestoft.

The unprovoked assault happened on June 16 at 9.10pm in Katwijk Way.

The victim was walking along the road when a woman approached her in the direction of Rushden House near to the old car wash.

She was punched repeatedly in the face and arms, leaving the victim with multiple bruises and swelling to her face.

The attacker is described as white, about 5ft 8 and of slim build, with long blonde hair tied in a low ponytail. At the time she was wearing a mustard coloured top.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the assault.

Anyone with information can contact Lowestoft Police via 101 or online at www.suffolkpolice.uk quoting reference number 37/37570/22.