Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:12 PM October 29, 2022
xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

The woman was walking on North Beach with her pet when she was attacked by a dog - Credit: Google/Archant

A woman and her dog have been left shaken after being attacked by another animal in Lowestoft.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 19, at about 11.45am.

The woman was out walking her dog on North Beach near to Links Hill when a boxer dog came over and started attacking her dog.

While trying to separate the dogs, the boxer bit the woman on the hand.

The boxer was then taken away by its owner who didn't leave any details.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Lowestoft Police via 101 or the Suffolk Police website quoting crime reference number 37/67164/22.

