Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Case closed after woman allegedly exposed herself to boy

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:55 PM July 23, 2022
The incident is reported to have happened outside the entrance of Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft

The incident is reported to have happened outside the entrance of Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

The hunt to trace a woman who allegedly exposed herself to a boy outside a Lowestoft park has been closed.

Police have been unable to trace the woman who is accused of exposing herself to a boy riding a bike last month.

Officers had issued an appeal for information after the incident took place outside the entrance of Belle Vue Park at around noon on Saturday, June 18.

The woman was reported to have pull down her jeans and underwear in front of the boy as he cycled past the entrance of the park.

She was described as white, in her 50s, with blonde shoulder-length hair and about 5ft 9in tall.

The woman is thought to have been wearing a black and white leopard print blouse, black jeans and high heels while carrying a pink holdall.

This week a police spokesman said: "No suspect has been identified and so this investigation has been closed, pending any new information coming to light."

Information to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/39180/22 on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
