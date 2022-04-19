News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Woman hit by stones after £1,000 bike stolen in Lowestoft assault

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:35 PM April 19, 2022
A woman was struck by stones after £1,000 bike stolen in related incidents in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A woman was left with a bruised cheek after being struck by stones as an expensive bike was stolen following an assault and theft in Lowestoft.

Officers are searching for information assault after a group of young people gathered in a wooded area off Yarmouth Road in the town and chased two youths on bikes towards Cotman Close at about 7.25am on Monday, April 11.

The bikes were left outside a house in Cotman Close when the youths entered the property.

When a woman came out to challenge the group, they started throwing stones at her, bruising her cheek, and one swung a punch at her.

The group then walked away with an orange Voodoo bike worth about £1,000.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information or who witnessed the assault and theft.

People have been urged to contact PC Jamie Holland, of Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/21680/22 or 37/21677/22.

