Woman shot by pellet gun when leaving Lowestoft shop

A woman has been shot by what is believed to be a pellet gun in Lowestoft.

A woman was exiting the Whitton Premier shop in The Green when she was struck on the chin by an object between 6pm and 7.45pm Thursday evening.

It is believed a pellet gun was fired at the woman, who suffered swelling to her chin following the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 4063/22.

You can contact the police through their website, or by dialling 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or speak to them via their online form.

