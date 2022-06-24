Teenager repeatedly punched in the head and chased in Lowestoft

A 19-year-old woman was thrown to the floor and punched in the head by another woman before then being chased in Lowestoft.

The attack happened at about 9.55pm on Thursday, June 16 in Denmark Road, Suffolk police said.

After the teenager was thrown to the floor and punched, the victim got back up and the other woman again punched her in the head.

The victim crossed the road to try to get away and she was then chased by the attacker, who then punched the victim to the head once more before leaving the scene.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police are keen to speak to a male, in a white t-shirt, who was shown in CCTV, to walk past the railway station then stopped for a few seconds to watch before walking off.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/37388/22.

Witnesses can email katie.brewer@suffolk.police.uk or report it via Suffolk Police's website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form - www.crimestoppers-uk.org



