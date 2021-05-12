Woman punches man on doorstep and snatches his mobile phone

Published: 10:43 AM May 12, 2021

It all happened on Thurston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A man suffered injuries to his arm after being punched by a woman on his doorstep - who then stole his mobile phone, coat and shopping.

The incident took place on Thurston Road, Lowestoft on Friday, May 7 at around 2.30pm.

A woman approached a man at the doorway to his house and accused him of stealing a bike.

It is reported that the woman then punched the man in the arm and tried to take the bicycle.

During this struggle, the victim suffered a cut to his arm.

The woman then snatched a Wilko carrier bag containing the victim’s OnePlus 6T mobile telephone, coat and groceries and left.

The woman is described as white, in her mid 20s-30s, with dark brown hair and was wearing a headscarf.

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone behaving suspiciously or who may have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage should contact Lowestoft Police quoting reference 37/23667/21.