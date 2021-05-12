Woman punches man on doorstep and snatches his mobile phone
- Credit: Google Maps
A man suffered injuries to his arm after being punched by a woman on his doorstep - who then stole his mobile phone, coat and shopping.
The incident took place on Thurston Road, Lowestoft on Friday, May 7 at around 2.30pm.
A woman approached a man at the doorway to his house and accused him of stealing a bike.
It is reported that the woman then punched the man in the arm and tried to take the bicycle.
During this struggle, the victim suffered a cut to his arm.
The woman then snatched a Wilko carrier bag containing the victim’s OnePlus 6T mobile telephone, coat and groceries and left.
The woman is described as white, in her mid 20s-30s, with dark brown hair and was wearing a headscarf.
Most Read
- 1 RNLI called out to rescue 'soggy doggy'
- 2 CCTV shows moment father who died was restrained by Pontins security staff
- 3 Man admits crashing into five cars and a level crossing
- 4 Road to be closed and traffic diverted for overnight works
- 5 'New lease of life' - Pubs ready after £35,000 investment
- 6 Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that covered cycle lanes and blocked drains
- 7 'Dangerous' neck restraint led to death of Pontins guest, inquest finds
- 8 'The buzz is great' - Market stall owners take reins at town pub
- 9 Empty town centre shop sells at auction
- 10 Search continues for Beccles man missing for five days
Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone behaving suspiciously or who may have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage should contact Lowestoft Police quoting reference 37/23667/21.