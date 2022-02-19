Investigation closed after woman shot by pellet gun as she left shop

A woman was leaving the Whitton Premier convenience shop in The Green in Lowestoft when she was shot by what is believed to be a pellet gun. - Credit: Google Images

The hunt for attackers who fired a suspected pellet gun at a woman as she left a Lowestoft shop has ended.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses after a woman was hit on the chin after being shot by what is believed to be a pellet gun last month.

The assault happened between 6.45pm and 7pm on Thursday, January 20 in south Lowestoft.

A woman was leaving the Whitton Premier convenience shop in The Green when she was hit on the chin by an object.

Police said "a pellet gun or similar" was fired at the woman, who suffered swelling to her face following the incident.

This week, a month on from the attack, a police spokesman said: "No suspect has been identified and so this investigation has been closed, pending any new information coming to light."

Anyone with information should call the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting crime reference number 4063/22, on 101.



