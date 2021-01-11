Woman spat at by teenagers as she walked home from shop

Published: 4:07 PM January 11, 2021

The junction of Park Road and St Margaret's Road, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was spat at by a group of teenagers as she walked home.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses after the woman, aged in her 20s, was left shaken following the incident on Thursday, January 7 at around 4.30pm.

She had been approached by three unknown boys at the junction with St Margaret's Road and Park Road, in Lowestoft, while walking home from nearby shops.

Two of the boys then spat at her before walking away.

The boys are believed to be between 16 and 17 years old, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, and were all wearing either jeans or tracksuits.

One of them wore a black and dark red jacket and all three had dark hair.

Anyone with information about the assault, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1212/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.