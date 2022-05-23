News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Wanted woman arrested in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:19 PM May 23, 2022
Lowestoft police

A woman who was wanted by police has been arrested in Lowestoft - Credit: Nick Butcher

A woman from Lowestoft wanted by the police has been arrested.

Alisha Bullock, 43, was arrested on Sunday, May 22, and has since been sent to prison.

Officers were looking for the woman since Tuesday, May 17.

She was wanted on recall to prison and police issued an appeal for information as to her whereabouts.

Bullock was jailed in October 2020 for a series of crimes. 

The court heard she had targeted elderly victims and stole cash and bank cards after conning her way into people's homes.

Bullock, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, fraud and one count of theft and was sentenced to four years.

