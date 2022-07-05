Wooden fence panels stolen from front garden of home
Published: 2:29 PM July 5, 2022
- Credit: Google Images
Thieves stole nine wooden fence panels from the front garden of a home in an early morning raid.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft as a home was targeted in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: "On July 1 between 7am and 7.30am in Manor Walk, Kessingland, nine wooden fence panels were stolen from the front garden of a property.
"A large vehicle, possibly a lorry was heard but not seen at the time."
Anyone with any information should contact Lowestoft Police either via 101 or online quoting crime reference number 37/41311/22.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.