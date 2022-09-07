Teens arrested after youngster 'viciously assaulted' in alleyway

The alleyway between Corton Road and Hubbard’s Loke in Lowestoft where the assault happened. - Credit: Google Images

Three teenagers have been arrested after a young boy was attacked in an alleyway.

Police said that a young male was "viciously assaulted in north Lowestoft" in the early hours at the weekend.

Investigations are continuing in connection with the assault, which happened between midnight and 2am on Saturday, September 3, in an alleyway between Corton Road and Hubbard’s Loke in Lowestoft.

As "enquires continue", a police spokesman said: "The victim was left with bruising, as three people were arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre."

Officers said a 15-year-old boy, from Lowestoft, was arrested on suspicion of assault (actual bodily harm).

A 19-year-old man, from Lowestoft, was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH) and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was then further arrested while at Great t Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

An 18-year-old man, also from Lowestoft, was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH).

The three people arrested have all been bailed to return to Lowestoft police station on September 28.