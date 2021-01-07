Crude oil exposed on beach after 1978 tankard spill

Published: 11:16 AM January 7, 2021

Crude oil has been exposed on North Denes beach in Lowestoft after a tankard spill more than 40 years ago.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council confirmed the exposure of the crude oil is from the Eleni V tankard spill in 1978.

The Greek tanker Eleni V had been sliced in half in a collision just off the Suffolk coast in 1978.

Crude oil which has been exposed on North Denes beach, Lowestoft. - Credit: Submitted

At the time, the ship's bow section drifted off the shore and polluted the beaches with thick bunker oil.

While a two and a half tonne explosive was used to detonate the hulk, press at the time reported the wreck sits in one piece still on the North Sea bed.

Spilt crude oil can pollute streams, rivers and, if it soaks through the soil and rock, groundwater.

People in the town believe the oil is from the Eleni V tankard spill from 1978. - Credit: Submitted

Oil is toxic and harmful to plants and animals and a threat to their habitats.

For most people, brief contact with crude oil will do no harm.

It's not clear yet when the crude oil will be cleared. - Credit: Submitted

Some people are more sensitive to chemicals, including those found in crude oil. These people may develop a rash or skin irritation or have other allergic reactions.

East Suffolk Council have been contacted for further comment regarding whether historic oil spills are harmful to the environment and whether anyone will be clearing the spill.



