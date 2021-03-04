'Focus has been on fun' - Scouts keep active with lockdown challenges
- Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts
It's been almost a year since face to face scouting was placed on hold due to the pandemic, but young people in Lowestoft are still engaged in activities.
Scouts and Cubs in the district have been completing challenges from home and sharing their efforts at online meetings.
Scout leader Richard Brabben said: “The 14th Lowestoft scout troop is an example of what has been happening.
"Apart from meeting face to face just five times when restrictions were lifted, our young people have met every week to continue their scouting activities online with a one-and-a-half hour Zoom meeting.
“We have had to adapt our approach to the activities and skills the youngsters undertake, but the feedback from them and parents has been so encouraging with between 20 and 25 scouts attending each week.
"The focus has been on fun, being together as scouts and leaving the session on a high.
"The Young Leaders we have supporting us have been extremely inventive and provided excellent graphics for many of the activities."
In their latest activity the scouts have been recording their daily walking and cycling distances for a challenge to achieve the distance between Lands End to John o’ Groats over five weeks before half term - and last Friday they achieved their goal of a combined 1,300km.
Mr Brabben added: "They will now embark on a Round Europe Race with patrols competing against each other to visit the most capital cities before the end of April learning about them as they reach them.
“Other activities since last March have ranged from cooking, quizzes, making catapults and bird feeders, camouflage challenge, talent contest and virtual camps.
"During this time the troop also invested six new scouts with parents presenting their troop necker."
Meanwhile younger members of the Lowestoft scouting family have been completing the ‘100 challenge in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore’.
Cubs and Beavers could choose something to do 100 times in a month.
Fantastic examples have seen 1st Carlton Colville Cubs and Beavers completing 100 jumps, 100 skips, 100 trees climbed, 100 steps walked, 100 drop-ins on the skate park, 100 swings and 100 netball hoops.
Meanwhile 14th Lowestoft cubs also achieved 100 skips, 100 birds spotted and 100 punches on a punchbag.