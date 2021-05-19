'More fantastic news' for town with £90,000 cultural funding boost
- Credit: Steve Bright/East Suffolk Council
Historic parts of a coastal town's high street are set to be celebrated as part of a new cultural programme.
Community-led cultural activities on Lowestoft's high street will be created and delivered over the next three years thanks to funding from Historic England.
East Suffolk Council has been awarded a £90,000 grant from Historic England as part of the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) to improve the culture of its high streets.
The London Road, Lowestoft HSHAZ is one of more than 60 high streets to receive a share of £6 million for their cultural programme - with Lowestoft one of three towns in Norfolk and Suffolk receiving funding to deliver new programmes of cultural activity.
The cultural programme entitled 'Wish you were here!', will cover both the London Road, Lowestoft High Street HAZ, and the North Lowestoft HAZ to showcase the character, heritage, and distinctiveness of both areas.
You may also want to watch:
The council will work with a range of innovative cultural providers to deliver a variety of different art forms that will help connect locals and young people to the heritage of the high street.
Starting in June this year, the cultural programme will run for three years with communities uncovering stories such as Lowestoft’s long tradition as a seaside resort, commemorating the 1953 and 2013 floods, celebrating the 175th anniversary of the train station, looking at the development of the Post Office, as well as exploring the history of shopkeepers in the town.
Most Read
- 1 100-year-old swing bridges to be upgraded in £5.5m scheme
- 2 Traffic to be diverted with busy road set to close for overnight works
- 3 Decision made on controversial Lowestoft beach huts
- 4 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
- 5 Pier owners looking forward to bright future
- 6 Beach events planned to welcome summer despite festival call off
- 7 Work on vital kittiwake habitat to be carried out at harbour
- 8 Car bonnet and windscreen damaged by vandals in Lowestoft
- 9 'Charming' man died after 'tragic' drugs overdose in pub toilets
- 10 'I don't see someone disfigured' - Star's tribute to acid attack survivor
The programme will be designed and delivered by the Cultural Leadership Group, a consortium which has been running for more than two years with ongoing support by the Lowestoft HAZ Project Team and East Suffolk Council’s Regeneration Team.
Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “This is yet more fantastic news for Lowestoft.
"Celebrating Lowestoft’s cultural and heritage assets is a key part of our plans to regenerate the town and we are looking forward to working with local people of all ages on a range of cultural activities throughout the programme.”
Waveney MP Peter Aldous added: "I am delighted that Lowestoft has received £90,000 funding from Historic England
for cultural activities on our high street."