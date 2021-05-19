'More fantastic news' for town with £90,000 cultural funding boost

Published: 10:25 AM May 19, 2021

Historic parts of a coastal town's high street are set to be celebrated as part of a new cultural programme.

Community-led cultural activities on Lowestoft's high street will be created and delivered over the next three years thanks to funding from Historic England.

East Suffolk Council has been awarded a £90,000 grant from Historic England as part of the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) to improve the culture of its high streets.

London Road North in Lowestoft. Picture: Kate Ellis/East Suffolk Council - Credit: Kate Ellis

The London Road, Lowestoft HSHAZ is one of more than 60 high streets to receive a share of £6 million for their cultural programme - with Lowestoft one of three towns in Norfolk and Suffolk receiving funding to deliver new programmes of cultural activity.

The High Streets Cultural Programme logo. Picture: Historic England - Credit: Historic England

The cultural programme entitled 'Wish you were here!', will cover both the London Road, Lowestoft High Street HAZ, and the North Lowestoft HAZ to showcase the character, heritage, and distinctiveness of both areas.

The council will work with a range of innovative cultural providers to deliver a variety of different art forms that will help connect locals and young people to the heritage of the high street.

The Scores in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Starting in June this year, the cultural programme will run for three years with communities uncovering stories such as Lowestoft’s long tradition as a seaside resort, commemorating the 1953 and 2013 floods, celebrating the 175th anniversary of the train station, looking at the development of the Post Office, as well as exploring the history of shopkeepers in the town.

The programme will be designed and delivered by the Cultural Leadership Group, a consortium which has been running for more than two years with ongoing support by the Lowestoft HAZ Project Team and East Suffolk Council’s Regeneration Team.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “This is yet more fantastic news for Lowestoft.

"Celebrating Lowestoft’s cultural and heritage assets is a key part of our plans to regenerate the town and we are looking forward to working with local people of all ages on a range of cultural activities throughout the programme.”

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, has welcomed the move. - Credit: Peter Aldous

Waveney MP Peter Aldous added: "I am delighted that Lowestoft has received £90,000 funding from Historic England

for cultural activities on our high street."