Cyclist suffers serious leg injury in crash with car

Published: 10:05 AM December 16, 2020

London Road South, at the junction with The Avenue, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a "serious" crash with a car in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to the B1532 London Road South, at the junction with The Avenue, in Lowestoft on Thursday, December 10.

The collision, which happened at around 5.05pm, involved a black VW Golf and a bicycle, with the cyclist taken to the James Paget Hospital with a serious leg injury.

He was then transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.

The road was initially closed for a collision investigation to take place.

Officers have now appealed for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle or cyclist before the collision, to contact Sgt Paul Jackson of the joint Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting crime reference number 290 of December 10.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.