Cyclists complete ride round Norfolk to promote mental health support

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:08 PM September 14, 2021   
Cyclists Rob and Pat Harbord and Carl Moore completed a 200 mile ‘tour of Norfolk’ in a day.

Cyclists Rob and Pat Harbord and Carl Moore completed a 200 mile ‘tour of Norfolk’ in a day. - Credit: Rob Harbord

Three cyclists from the east coast have completed a 200-mile ‘tour of Norfolk’ in a day to raise awareness of the need for mental health support.

Following on from a highly successful Barmouth to Yarmouth ride last September, which raised £2,800 for mental health charities, Lowestoft cycling brothers Rob and Pat Harbord and Carl Moore from Great Yarmouth, embarked on another challenging journey last month.

Leaving Lowestoft in the early hours, they took the coastal route via Great Yarmouth to Cromer and Downham Market, through the fens to Thetford, before finishing back at Lowestoft at 8.45pm.

The 200-mile journey saw the riders complete 13-and-a-half hours in the saddle.

Rob Harbord said: “We had no major physical problems or punctures, just a few aches and pains.

"We are planning a similar 'tour of Suffolk' for next year.

”Last year’s ride raised much needed funding for two important mental health charities YoungMinds and 12th Man and we want to remind people to keep sharing the message that support is out there.”

