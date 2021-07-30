Devoted doctor, 93, to embark on dancing busk-athon in Lowestoft

Published: 1:32 PM July 30, 2021

A devoted GP, who worked in a coastal town for 30 years, is set to highlight the benefits of dancing for positive mental and physical health.

Dancing doctor Christopher Hopkins may be 93-years-old, but the retired GP is set to boogie on down in Lowestoft town centre next week as part of a special challenge that will raise funds for charity.

After publishing a book last year that told of his experiences serving the Southwold community for several decades, Dr Hopkins has been busy preparing for his latest challenge.

He will team up with his dance partner for a 'dancing doctor busk-athon' event being held between 10am and 2pm next Wednesday, August 4, outside Lowestoft’s Britten Centre.

All proceeds will go to the Lowestoft-based charity Access Community Trust, which supports homeless and vulnerable people throughout the region.

Motivated by Captain Tom Moore’s efforts throughout the pandemic, Dr Hopkins is hoping to raise £5,000, which will help bolster the charity’s support offering to the growing number of people who struggle with their

mental health.

Dr Chris Hopkins preparing for the dancing doctor busk-athon in Lowestoft. - Credit: Access Community Trust

Dr Hopkins has spent the majority of his career in Suffolk and he kept his spirits up throughout the pandemic by regularly dancing to keep his mind and body active.

The nonagenarian, who celebrates his 94th birthday later this year, was inspired by an email from Grow Old Disgracefully that challenged people in their 90’s to undertake an activity that was out of character for their age group.

Dr Hopkins said: “During my time as a GP, I’ve met and helped many people suffering with their mental health.

"Throughout the pandemic when I have felt low, I have turned on some music and boogied to keep myself focused and healthy.

"The benefits and enjoyment of dancing can help to improve mental and physical health – whatever your age.

"By holding a fundraising event I can highlight this and encourage people to seek mental health assistance if they are struggling.”

'Dancing Doctor Busk-athon - Growing Old Disgracefully' is in support of Access Community Trust', with Dr Hopkins is highlighting the benefits of dancing for positive mental and physical health, while also proving age is all but a number.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/DancingDoc or by visiting the charity’s community café (Sams) on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft.