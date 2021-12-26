'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love

Justin Hawkins fronts the Darkness at a gig at the UEA in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

The idea of retiring to the coast may not be the most rock and roll, but it could be on the cards one day for Justin Hawkins.

The Darkness frontman, who was born and bred in Lowestoft, spoke to rock website Louder Sound about his love for his hometown this month.

The frontman, who now lives in Switzerland, grew up in the town and went to Kirkley High School, along with his fellow band members Dan, his brother, and drummer Ed Graham, who left the band in 2014.

He said: "I've always loved Lowestoft.

"If there was a way of having the opportunities in London afforded while still living in Lowestoft, I would have done it.

"I could imagine retiring there one day."

He added: "The fact it's got a reputation of being a bit of a rubbish town makes me love it even more.

"The beach has the softest sand imaginable, softer than you'll get in more tropical climes.

"It's been mashed up by the North Sea's tumultuous wave patterns until it's like flour.

"You just have to avoid the debris."

The band released their seventh studio album, called Motorheart, in November, more than 20 years after the Lowestoft trio formed the band with Scotsman Frankie Poullain.

They recently returned to East Anglia as part of their 22-date UK tour, featuring songs from the new album as well as their classics, which included a return to Norwich with a show at UEA in November.

Formed in 2000, the band enjoyed major success with their hit single ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ and opened the main stage at Glastonbury in 2003.

Their debut album, Permission to Land, helped the band scoop four of the main awards at the 2004 Brit Awards, including Best British Group, Best British Rock Act, Best British Breakthrough and Best British Album.

Following Mr Graham’s departure in 2014, Rufus Tiger Taylor, son of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, joined the band.